Twitter/anthemgame 'Anthem' is expected to be released next year

Accessibility is highly important for games because the medium relies on the players being able to properly interpret the elements being shown onscreen. Over the years, developers have included options in games designed to accommodate individuals dealing with color blindness, and of the upcoming releases, BioWare's "Anthem" is expected to be one that arrives with those features included.

Spotted recently by Gamingbolt, BioWare's Brenon Holmes was again active on Reddit recently and answered queries from fans looking forward to the game.

A Redditor who goes by the username "SWAT_Omega" brought up the topic of what features could be added to the game in order to make it more accessible.

Other Redditors came up with suggestions, and the aforementioned Holmes offered a bit of insight into what the developers are working on currently in terms of accessibility options.

According to Holmes, there are options designed to make the game more accessible to players dealing with color blindness who are in the game right now.

Holmes specified that the options currently present can aid those dealing with Protanopia, Deuteranopia and Tritanopia.

Holmes lamented that he couldn't share screenshots of those features in action right now, but he also said that they are apparently developed enough to be seen in a screenshot. This is a good thing and is something that bodes well for "Anthem" as an accessible game.

The developer also revealed that he and the other people working on the game "don't want to have mechanics that are purely visual or aural," in response to a suggestion from a Redditor with the username "Mad_Habber."

Also within that Reddit post, a fan with the username "Musely" drew attention to an article that pointed out how video game subtitling was not exactly done well all the time last year. Holmes shared that he would pass the article over to some other developers on the team and that could help lead to the creation and implementation of more reader-friendly subtitles.

It's probably still going to be a while before fans will be able to see what those accessibility options will look like inside "Anthem," but it's still good to learn that they will be present.