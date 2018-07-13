Anthony Bourdain Receives Posthumous Emmy Nominations

Wikimedia Commons/Peabody Awards Anthony Bourdain was given a posthumous nominations for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards for "Parts Unknown."

One month after Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, the "Parts Unknown" host received six nominations from the Emmys.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the late journalist, best-selling author, and celebrity chef has posthumous nominations for his CNN show. One of which is for the Best Informational Series or Special for "Parts Unknown," where he served as the host and executive producer.

The show already won the said award consecutively from 2013 to 2016.

"Parts Unknown" also received Emmy nods for cinematography, sound editing, picture editing, sound mixing, and writing. His "Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown" that was released through CNN.com also received a nomination for Best Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

According to Variety, this may not be the last time that Bourdain could get a nomination from the prestigious award-giving body since season 11 was still running during the time of his death on June 8. This means that the lifestyle documentary series could still be recognized by the Emmys next year.

The 61-year-old TV host was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room at Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, France by his friend Eric Ripert. The two were traveling in the nearby French town Strasbourg to film for an episode for "Parts Unknown" season 8.

He left behind his 11-year-old daughter Ariane, ex-wife Ottavia, mother Gladys, and younger brother Christopher. He was also in a relationship with Italian actress and model Asia Argento at the time of his death.

Local authorities ruled that Bourdain died due to suicide by hanging, and his toxicology test revealed that there are no signs of narcotics in his blood at the time of his death.

Aside from "Parts Unknown," Bourdain also won Creative Arts Emmy Award for his former show "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" in 2009 and 2011.

The 2018 Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.