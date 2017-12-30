Apple Apologizes for Throttling iPhone Performance Due to Aging Batteries Following Massive Backlash

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in an illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.

Apple was recently compelled to release a longer statement to try to explain and apologize to consumers for the performance issues experienced on iPhone units with aging batteries.

"We've been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize," Apple said in its recent statement.

There has been a growing number of iPhone users who noticed that their devices seemed to be performing slower from time to time. Some recalled that Apple had released a system update (iOS 10.2.1) earlier this year to address reports involving some iPhone models that randomly shut down. A recent GeekBench test then showed that an iPhone 6s with iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 11.2.0, as well as an iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2.0, did show varied CPU speeds compared to an iPhone 6s running on iOS 10.2.0.

In an earlier response, Apple somewhat confirmed what users and the benchmark test discovered. It resulted to even more negative feedback while several class action lawsuits were filed against Apple across the United States because of the issue.

In the letter Apple published this week, the company attempted to further explain the effects of aging batteries on iPhones.

"All rechargeable batteries are consumable components that become less effective as they chemically age and their ability to hold a charge diminishes. ... A chemically aged battery also becomes less capable of delivering peak energy loads, especially in a low state of charge, which may result in a device unexpectedly shutting itself down in some situations," Apple said.

The iPhone maker reiterated: "With the update, iOS dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown."

Apple then admitted that this resulted in changes where some "users may experience longer launch times for apps and other reductions in performance."

The Dec. 28 statement also said Apple initially attributed the throttling iPhone performance to "temporary performance impact" after recently installing system updates and to "minor bugs."

However, Apple also said they now "believe" that it was also caused by the chemical changes happening on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s batteries as they age.

In an apparent move to appease disgruntled customers, the company announced in the same apology letter that they were now offering discounts for customers looking to replace their iPhone batteries.

Battery replacements without the warranty coverage will now cost $29 instead of $79 for users with an iPhone 6 or a later model. The service will be offered to iPhone customers around the world until December 2018.

Apple also promised to issue an iOS update in early 2018 that will add features where users can immediately view the state of their iPhone batteries and its effects on the performance of their devices.