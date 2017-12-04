Apple Rushes Release Of iOS 11.2 To Fix Crashing Issue

Apple official website Promotional picture for iOS 11.

Apple has released the iOS 11.2 much earlier than it hoped after a new bug caused iPhones to crash just hours prior. The company released the update last Saturday to address as well as add a number of new features to its devices.

The update is the seventh for the beleaguered iOS 11 and was expected to be released this Tuesday, as with most updates for its mobile operating system. Consequently, the software arrived unfinished and will probably need more tweaks over the coming days.

The main feature coming with the iOS 11.2 is Apple Pay Cash, Apple's new peer-to-peer payments service. Apple Pay Cash will be available on the Messages app, allowing iPhone users in the US to send money through iMessage.

Cash is then deposited on an Apple Pay Cash card inside the Wallet app and can be used to purchase goods through Apple Pay or transferred to a bank account. Servers for the feature are currently offline due to the rushed release but will be available soon.

The update also introduces improved wireless charging for the iPhone X and iPhone 8 models. By adding 7.5-watt speeds through Qi-based charging pads, devices can fill up much faster. While this is still below what other wireless-charging flagships are capable of, it's definitely a nice addition for active people who like to use their Apple devices on the go.

Like previous iOS 11 releases, the update is compatible the iPhone 5S or later, iPad mini 2 or later and 6th generation iPod touch or later. Users can download the update the software update section of iOS settings. It also automatically notifies compatible devices to upgrade and will continue nagging users if they haven't already.

A word of warning for those using jailbroken devices because iOS 11.2 will break it. Despite the waning popularity of jailbreaking, hackers have been making progress opening up the iOS 11 so an iOS 11.2 jailbreak might be available soon. For the meantime though, better stay clear of the update.