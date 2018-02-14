Apple's Chinese New Year Ad Moves People to Tears Especially in China

Reuters/ Regis Duvignau Apple greets Chinese New Year with a tear-jerking short film about a family reunion.

Apple greeted the Chinese New Year with an emotional short film shot entirely with the iPhone X. The 7-minute bittersweet video, titled "Three Minutes," has gone viral worldwide especially in China.

The entire short film, directed and shot by Peter Chan, was inspired by a true story about a conductor and her son. The conductor is working for the Express train traveling from Nanning to Harbin. The entire journey takes up to six days, which means the woman does not spend much time with her young son. Ding, the little boy, is being taken care of by the conductor's sister.

Since the mother always misses Chinese New Year with her son, she arranges with her sister to bring Ding to her so they can spend even a brief moment on this special day. Upon the train's arrival, Ding and his mother search for each other along the crowded station. Ding quickly gives his mother a hug and continues to recite the multiplication tables. It turns out that his mother told him that if he is not able to memorize the tables, he will have to go to a faraway school. The mother reveals that it was only a lie to keep his son busy. His son, however, takes it seriously, and the mother is moved to tears as she gets on the train, while Ding finishes reciting the tables.

The Apple ad was well received by many worldwide saying it is sad and sweet at the same time. During an interview with Adweek, vice president of Marketing Communications for Apple Tor Myhren said "This real story of a mother who only has three minutes to spend with her young son on a train platform moved all of us."

The short film, however, made a huge impact on the Chinese people who have touching reunion experiences during the Chinese New Year.

The short film ends with the message, "Every minute of a reunion is worth keeping. Learn how to capture your own Chinese New Year family story with iPhone X."