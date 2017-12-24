'ARMS' Gameplay News: Nintendo Adds New Character Dr. Coyle in Latest Update

Nintendo Promo image for 'ARMS' featuring its newest and 15th fighter, Dr. Coyle.

Nintendo has just released the newest playable character, Dr. Coyle, for the fighting game "ARMS," along with other contents and gameplay adjustments in the latest update.

Players of "ARMS" can now download the game's version 5.0 to get the latest addition to the fighting video game's roster, Dr. Coyle. As her name suggests, she is a scientist described by Nintendo as the head of the ARMS Laboratory.

"Dr. Coyle's special abilities include a spurt of invisibility after guarding, an extra ARM attack that appears after charging, and the ability to punch, dash, and block while levitating in the air," Nintendo said in a statement.

Along with Dr. Coyle, Nintendo also added several new ARMS and an all-new stadium that had a very unique name.

Set in what looks to be a very cryptic lair clad with tanks that had neon green substance -- the same color as most of Dr. Coyle's costume -- her very own arena is literally called [NAME REDACTED], as if protecting a top-secret science concoction.

Three new ARMS also arrived with Dr. Coyle, namely the Lokjaw, Brrchuk, and the Parabola.

According to their official descriptions, the Lokjaw, which expels fire, was created from scraps found in the ARMS Lab. The Parabola, on the other hand, was described as a do-it-yourself creation from parts of an umbrella, infrared sensors, and "an outdated electrode." Lastly, the Brrchuk is a nunchuk that is a complete opposite of the Lokjaw because it makes its surroundings freeze when it attacks.

For the Brrchuk, Nintendo stirred curiosity among players as it included a tip in its official description that says: "Use it during a jump attack to see something really cool."

Apart from the all-new contents, Nintendo also included a list of gameplay adjustments for other ARMS and fighters. For example, colorful fighter Lola Pop's charges will last longer than usual as a nod to the holiday season.

"ARMS" version 5.0 should automatically install on Nintendo Switch consoles that are connected to the internet. But for players who want to install the update manually, they should head to the Home screen, highlight the "ARMS" icon and press the + button. A menu should appear where Software Update should be selected. Either way, an internet connection is required.