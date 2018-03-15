Arnold Schwarzenegger News: Criticizes President Trump, Shares Opinion on #MeToo

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Host Arnold Schwarzenegger poses after a panel for "The New Celebrity Apprentice" in Universal City, California in this December 2016 photo.

Hollywood actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently voiced out his opinions against American President Donald Trump at the recent South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) last weekend, regarding the latter's failure to deliver on the many issues that he had promised to address. Additionally, the actor also talked about the #MeToo movement, and why he thinks it is important.

According to reports, Schwarzenegger's comments during the interview stemmed from some of the things that President Trump said about the 70-year-old actor during his campaign in Pennsylvania last Saturday, March 10 — where the president took a shot at him by stating that he "failed" during his time on the television show "The Apprentice." The "Terminator" star was on his way to the SXSW panel during the interview.

The "Commando" star laughed, and stated that "I never know really why the Russians make him say certain things. It's beyond me."

Schwarzenegger laughed off the criticism of the U.S. President and even stated that he is flattered to be called a "movie star," but he is also perplexed by the fact that President Trump has time to be thinking about these things after he had promised the citizens of America that he would focus on "health care" and "infrastructure reform."

Given that Schwarzenegger has dabbled in politics in the past, it is safe to assume that he knows how much time it would take for these issues to be completely addressed, which was the focal point of his statements.

On top of that, Schwarzenegger had nothing but high praises for the #MeToo movement despite being accused of sexually abusing his staff while he was running for Governor of California. He reminded people that women have been oppressed for too long, and that it is time for them to finally speak up to bring about the necessary changes in society.

Schwarzenegger is poised to return for the sixth installment of "The Terminator," where he will be reuniting with Linda Hamilton, who played the original Sarah Connor from the first "Terminator" film.