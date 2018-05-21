'Arrow' Season 7 News: Stephen Amell Confirms Green Arrow Will Sport a New Look Next Season

The CW Roy Haper (Colton Haynes) returns in 'Arrow' season 7.

Stephen Amell teased that a lot of things will take a different turn when "Arrow" returns for season 7, especially after his character Oliver Queen finds himself behind bars in the sixth season finale.

One of the changes that will happen next season will be on Oliver's appearance. According to the actor, the leader of Team Arrow will soon be sporting a goatee in the premiere of season 7.

"Just because you've been polite, and just because everyone has been so nice to me today, I can break some news for you and let you know that in Season Seven I am going to debut the goatee," Amell said in an interview with Comic Book.

However, he also claimed that Green Arrow's iconic Robin Hood hat that was seen in the comic books will not be appearing in the upcoming season. "I can definitely promise that I'm not going to wear the stupid hat," he also said.

Aside from the Green Arrow's new look, executive producer Marc Guggenheim said that the mention of Ricardo Diaz's (Kirk Acevedo) criminal gang called the Longbow Hunters in the season 6 finale will play a major part in the seventh season.

"I will say that the reference to the Longbow Hunters is us planting a flag, much the same way we referenced Damien Darhk in the Season 3 finale," Guggenheim stated in an interview with TVLine. "We would be [not nice people] to name-drop the Longbow Hunters and not see them in Season 7," he added.

In the DC comics, the Longbow Hunters was a group of villains who were led by Richard Dragon, the character where Ricardo Diaz's personality was inspired from. It was meant to kill the Green Arrow. This means that they will be one of the core villains in the upcoming season.

It was also reported that the upcoming season will see the return of Colton Haynes as Green Arrow's ally Roy Harper/Arsenal.

The executive producers of the series released a statement regarding Hayne's return.

"We're very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow. While we've always enjoyed Colton's returns to the show, we couldn't be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular — and we're very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper's return affords us," the statement that was posted by Den of Geek.

Another mystery character is also set to debut in the upcoming season, Amell said in a separate interview.

According to the actor, he had goosebumps when he heard the description of the character. Since Oliver is currently in prison, it can be assumed that he will meet the new character behind bars. He could either be a friend or another foe. But since Amell has strong feelings about it, this means that the new character could be someone that Team Arrow would not want to cross with.

Other details about "Arrow" season 7 remains under wraps, but The CW is expected to air the premiere episode of the superhero series sometime this fall.