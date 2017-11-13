Arrowverse Crossover Synopsis: Wentworth Miller's Role in 'Crisis on Earth-X' Revealed

Wentworth Miller's Leonard Snart will be among the superheroes to go against Earth-X's evil villains on the upcoming Arrowverse crossover.

As revealed in the synopsis of "Crisis on Earth-X," Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West's (Candice Patton) wedding will bring these heroes together. But the joyous celebration will go askew when villains from Earth-X crash the ceremony.

Earth's bravest heroes – Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) –will lead their teams in the fight against their biggest enemies yet.

Joining these band of heroes are The Ray (Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett RIckards), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), and Citizen Cold, who is Leonard Snart's Earth-X doppelganger. In this alternate universe, Citizen Cold is expected to be Central City's primary hero.

Last month, Miller was photographed filming scenes with the rest of the DC heroes. But what stood out was his slightly different get-up. Though much of his costume is like that of Captain Cold's, Earth-X's hero sports unique eyewear.

Miller's part in "Crisis on Earth-X" will be his final performance on Arrowverse. The actor announced that he is concluding his stint as Leonard Snart on both "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," which his character frequented.

"Currently shooting some of my final episodes as 'Captain Cold/Leonard Snart on the CW's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash," he wrote. "Grateful – now and in advance – to a pair of talented casts and hardworking crews... Thank you.."

The four-way crossover will air across two nights. Part 1 will begin on "Supergirl" this Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Part 2 will air on "Arrow" on the same day at 9 p.m. EST. It should be concluded on the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 28, with Part 3 airing on "The Flash" at 8 p.m. EST followed by Part 4 on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" at 9 p.m. EST.