Home News 'She Reads Truth' devotional Bible sells over 1 million copies

The She Reads Truth devotional Bible has sold more than 1 million copies, and to mark the milestone, it recently received a Platinum Award from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association.

Lifeway, B&H Publishing and Holman Bible Publishers issued a press release on Monday announcing the sales milestone for the She Reads Truth devotional, which was released in 2017.

The devotional Bible derived from the work of Amanda Bible Williams and Raechel Myers, the founders of the She Reads Truth social media community centered on regular Bible reading.

“We’re so thankful for our partnership with Raechel, Amanda and the whole She Reads Truth team,” said Andy McLean, Lifeway’s director of Bibles and Reference, as quoted in the press release.

“To be able to lock arms with ministry partners to get Bibles into the hands of a million women is a remarkable thing. We are honored to come alongside the She Reads Truth team and steward this Bible.”

McLean also commended the physical beauty of the devotional Bible, adding that “we should want the medium to reflect the beauty of the message.”

“The Bible has a lot to say about beauty. We have a beautiful message in the gospel. We have a beautiful message in the story of redemption from creation to restoration,” he said.

The She Reads Truth online community began in 2012 with the Twitter trend of #SheReadsTruth bringing together a small group of women who wanted to create a network that promoted regular Bible reading.

By 2017, the community had more than 800,000 followers across multiple social media platforms, with Williams telling The Christian Post in an interview at the time that this growth had less to do with "some savvy marketing or business strategy" and more to do with "simplicity" and "design."

"The simplicity of our mission and aim frees women to engage with our community, knowing that Scripture will always be our primary reason for gathering," Williams said.

"The other honest answer is design. Our content and creative teams create truly beautiful, superbly designed images, apps, and books for the community. Their talent, and their dedication to honoring God with excellent work, is second to none."

The devotional Bible created by the She Reads Truth leaders included a reading plan, multiple detailed maps, as well as supplemental readings to aid readers with overall context.

"Devotional Bibles did not offer tools for reading and understanding that our readers desired, while study Bibles often felt too intimidating for those encountering Scripture for the first time," Williams told CP in 2017.

"The She Reads Truth Bible was designed with our 'shes' in mind. It is smart, inviting, and engaging, and we believe it lends the already-beautiful gospel the aesthetic beauty it deserves."