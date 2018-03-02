Asus Zenfone 5 Specs News: The Cheap iPhone X Clone

Twitter/Asus Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 5 Lite

Asus unveils the new Zenfone 5 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. The new unit looks a lot like an iPhone X clone, but will come at a much cheaper price.

Recent mobile releases seem to have taken a lot of the good points of the famed iPhone X, like its notch and the bezel-less design. Asus is no exception.

The Taiwanese company revealed the Zenfone 5, which sports a 6.2-inch screen that hugs the front face the unit to show less bezel. It also has a notch on top and on the rear, a vertically-aligned dual camera. All this sounds a lot like an iPhone X, only bigger and with a notably more striking rear finish.

The screen has a 19:9 ratio, longer than the standard 18:9, and thus its notch does not obscure videos when played in full screen. The phone may be still using an LCD display, when other companies like Samsung have turned OLED, and its 2246 by 1080 display is still more colorful and vibrant than expected.

Talking to reporters at the MWC, Asus representatives said the company is "adopting a broad definition of AI [artificial intelligence]," a feature that most tech giants have been mentioning a lot in recent releases.

The Zenfone 5 allegedly uses AI to automatically adjust the screen's color temperature and a sensor that keeps the screen on when the user is looking at it.

As for the rear camera, Zenfone 5 will have a 12-megapixel sensor combined with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle lens

When asked about the phone's similarities to iPhone X, Asus CEO Marcel Campus was very honest with his answer. "Some people will say it's copying Apple," he told reporters, "but we cannot get away from what users want. You have to follow the trends."

Asus Zenfone 5 comes in three variants — 5 Lite, 5, and 5Z. All will run on Android Oreo. Mid-tier Zenfone 5 Lite and 5 will use Snapdragon 630 and 636 processors, respectively, and will each come with 4 GB of RAM. The flagship 5Z will operate on Snapdragon 845 and 6 GB of RAM.

Zenfone 5 Lite will be released in March, to be followed by Zenfone 5 in April. Zenfone 5Z will come in June and will be priced at $500.