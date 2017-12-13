Ataribox News: Email Alerts Announce Start of Preorders This Week

Atari Promo image for the Ataribox.

Video game enthusiasts looking to complete a collection of rebooted classic consoles can reportedly expect the Ataribox to be made available for preorder this week.

In an exclusive email alert, Atari reportedly confirmed they would start accepting preorders for the Ataribox this Thursday, according to CNET. The announcement appeared to only reach a limited number of people, specifically those who signed up to get the latest updates on the release of the Ataribox.

The same report mentioned that people who received the email alerts will have access to an exclusive discount but clarified that its availability was going to be "extremely limited."

As of this writing, the official website for Ataribox does not contain any specific details on the console's release. However, it still has the "Join Waitlist" button that people can use to sign-up for updates and deals on the product.

One of the details provided in Ataribox's page was the confirmation that it will run on a Linux operating system. Meanwhile, based on other information and teaser photos, the Ataribox is expected to hold several USB ports and will be able to support modern TV streaming.

The Ataribox console is technically a remake of the Atari 2600 system that was first introduced in the 1970s. The project to produce Ataribox was first announced last June during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California.

Then, in September, Atari reportedly confirmed through another email alert that the upcoming Ataribox would be priced somewhere between $249 to $299 per unit. It will run with a custom AMD processing chip as well as a Radeon-branded graphics card.

In the same email (via Gamasutra), Atari explained how a Linux OS will help the Ataribox. It said: "Most TV devices have closed systems and content stores. Linux lets us be more open; you can access and customise the OS, and you can access games you've bought from other content platforms (if compatible with the OS and HW)."

It is highly expected that the Ataribox will pave the way for the relaunch of Atari-exclusive retro games while the console-maker also confirmed that the device will support "new indie titles."