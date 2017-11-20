'Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates' Release Date: This Might Be the Weirdest Titan Yet

(Photo: YouTube/Spike Chunsoft) Monokuma in "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates."

"Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" is treating fans with an epic crossover by bringing a character from the hit adventure crime franchise "Danganronpa" to the fold.

What better way to bring these two video game giants together than having Monokuma, the main antagonist and the official mascot of the "Danganronpa" series, give the mighty soldiers of the Survey Corps a run for their money.

Monokuma will wreak havoc in "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" the same way Titans do in the anime and manga so players will have to take him down as one.

There will be versions of the vicious teddy bear that stand three meters all the way up to 60 meters. The game will feature a World Mode in which players can assemble teams of four to take on Monokuma.

Clearing the Monokuma missions in "Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" will reward gamers a costume based on the villain that can be donned by the player character.

"Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates" will be released on the Nintendo 3DS on Nov. 30. While it will also follow the plot of the second season of the anime, it is not to be confused with "Attack on Titan 2," the sequel to the 2016 titanic action game, "Attack on Titan" being developed by Koei Tecmo.

That game, which is in the works for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Nintendo Switch, PC and the PS Vita (in Japan) and is also based on the sophomore run of the anime, recently got a trailer, which showed the Beast Titan in all his glory.

The fearsome ape-like Titan plays a significant role in the second season of the anime so fans can expect to see a lot of him in "Attack on Titan 2," which will be released in March next year.