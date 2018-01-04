'Attack On Titan' Mobile News: Tencent Set To Launch Game In Asian Countries

Tencent Tencent set to release a new 'Attack On Titan' mobile game.

Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent has announced that it is developing a mobile game based on the hit Attack on Titan series. Titled "Attack on Titan:Dedicate Your Heart," the game will follow the events from the anime's first season and will be released in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and other Asian countries.

The announcement was made on the page of Chinese gaming platform TapTap. Players will take on the role of a 104th Training Corps trainee and journey alongside many of the series' popular characters including Eren, Mikasa, Armin and Levi.

There is currently little detail regarding the game but it will reportedly be in first-person and feature a battle system that makes use of quick time events allowing players to chain their combos to deliver even more powerful blows against Titans.

Tencent is developing the game in partnership with Kodansha Comics, the publisher of "Attack on Titan," and will feature the same voice actors as the anime. Due to licensing issues, it is currently unclear whether the game will make it to North America or Europe.

No release date has been set for "Attack on Titan:Dedicate Your Heart." Those interested can check out the game on TapTap by simply registering on their website.

The third season "Attack on Titan" is set to begin this spring 2018. This was announced back in October during the "Attack on Titan" Reading & Live Event Orchestra performance along with a new season 3 promotional art. The third season is expected to pick up at the end of season 2 where Eren discovered that he has the power to control Titans.

Wit Studio, the production company behind the anime, is also set to release the season 2 compilation movie next week. Dubbed "Attack on Titan: The Roar of Awakening," the film will premier in Japan on Jan. 13, 2018.