'Attack on Titan' Season 3 News, Spoilers: Latest Key Visual, Teaser Video Reveal Brand New Threat

A new key visual art has been released for the upcoming third season of the popular dark fantasy anime series, "Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)."

The image, which is now up on the upcoming season's official page, was released on Saturday, Jan. 13. It features Levi, the squad captain of the Special Operations Squad; and a mysterious character yet to be seen in the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama's popular manga series.

But who is this man who seems to be out to gut one of humanity's best hope against the Titans? Fans who have also been keeping tabs of the manga would recognize him as Kenny Ackerman, a member of the Military Police Brigade, who is also the captain of the Anti-Personnel Control Squad.

Moreover, he will eventually be revealed as Levi's uncle on his mother's side.

According to Comicbook.com, it seems that Kenny has also made an appearance in a 10-second teaser trailer that was shown at the premiere of the compilation movie, "Gekijōban Shingeki no Kyōjin Season 2: Kakusei no Hōkō (The Roar of Awakening)," which was also released on Saturday.

In the trailer, Kenny appears on camera with kind of a cowboy vibe that made the fans sharing about the incident feel like they were watching a Western movie. The next sequence shows Levi jumping off the rooftops and throwing himself at Kenny, while angrily shouting the man's name.

An intense battle is about to break out between an uncle, who turns out to be a cold-blooded killer, and his nephew, who seems very determined to put an end to whatever it is that the older man has set out to do.

Then again, what could the reason be behind Kenny's sudden appearance in Levi's life, and how will this affect the Scout Regiment's ongoing battle with the Titans, as well as their progressive quest for the truth behind these monstrous creatures?

"Attack on Titan" has been scheduled to premiere sometime in July 2018.