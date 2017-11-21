'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Sebastian Stan Drops Possible Spoiler About Steven Rogers

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Since Marvel Studios unveiled the latest footage from "Avengers: Infinity War" at the San Diego Comic-Con, fans have been wondering about which persona Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will adopt in the upcoming film. The said footage featured a bearded Captain America, sparking speculations that the character might adopt his Nomad alter ego when the "Avengers" franchise returns next year.

Although Marvel has yet to confirm anything, Evans' co-star Sebastian Stan recently made a move to perpetuate the speculations. Recently, the Bucky Barnes portrayer signed a poster for "Captain America: Winter Soldier" at the Rhode Island Comic Con and dropped a major spoiler for "Avengers: Infinity War" through his autograph.

It remains to be seen if defacing the material was Stan's way of confirming the speculations about Captain America or if he was merely taking advantage of the ongoing rumors about the character being a Nomad in "Avengers: Infinity War." Fans of the actor know him for being fun-loving, so it's also possible that his autograph was only meant as a joke.

Since Steve Rogers debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has gone through several changes. The events in "Captain America: Civil War" last year forced a shift in perception and patriotism in him, prompting him to give up his shield after his epic battle with Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.).

With these, it is highly likely for him to become Nomad in "Avengers: Infinity War," just as the recent footage for the film suggests. In the original comics, Steve Rogers took on this persona after being disillusioned with Captain America.

In a recent interview, Stan revealed that even the stars of "Avengers: Infinity War" were not given the full script of their scenes to keep the story shrouded in secrecy. That means that even Stan himself may not know if Steve Rogers will be a Nomad in the film.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.