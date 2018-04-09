'Avengers: Infinity War' Partially Shown to Insiders; Here Are Their First Impressions

"Avengers: Infinity War" is coming out in less than three weeks, but some lucky insiders have already seen a sizable part of the film at an early screening. Marvel showed the first 24 minutes of the highly anticipated movie to the exclusive audience, many of whom have already posted their impressions online.

There's not much detail being released as of yet, since aside from being shown less than the first half of the movie, official reviews are still under an embargo for a couple of weeks more. What little tidbits that have made it to social media, however, make it sound like "Avengers: Infinity War" will easily live up to the hype, and then some.

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment "Avengers: Infinity War," Marvel's biggest cross-over movie event yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is coming out to theaters everywhere on Friday, Apr. 27.

JOE.ie, an Irish entertainment outlet, is already letting fans know that they are "in for an amazing treat" when the movie finally comes out later this month. In site's bite-sized Twitter review of what little of the movie they were able to see, they noted the spectacular villains, the epic action, and the comedy that's somehow been worked into the whole movie.

Also, there are more quotable scenes in the first half that leaves an impression "than most feature-length films."

Digital Spy Films mention that they have seen 30 minutes of "Avengers: Infinity War," so something doesn't quite line up. For the first half of the movie, at least, the outlet does confirm that Hawkeye is still nowhere to be seen, just like in the posters.

Lack of an archer-type hero aside, the first-look review noted that the movie is "way ambitious," even spending the time to put the movie in a different look and tone for each group, like the way the Guardians will have a "very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes."

Facebook/Marvel "Avengers: Infinity War" unites the Marvel heroes in their desperate war to defend not only the world but the rest of the galaxy itself from Thanos, who is now collecting the powerful Infinity Stones.

Like JOE.ie, Digital Spy takes time to mention that "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to be a funny movie, even if the dire storyline might just result in a death or two along the way.

Tom Butler, for one, made special note of the comedy and the way the Russo brothers seemed determined to make the most out of it.

"Just saw 25 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can't say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths. So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny," he noted in his mini-review of the little that he saw of the film.

The video below is the new trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," coming out to theaters this April 27. The movie is expected to haul in $200 million on opening weekend in the US alone, which speaks much on the expectations being heaped upon the biggest superhero ensemble movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever.