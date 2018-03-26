'Avengers: Infinity War:' Who Lives, Who Dies in Marvel's Most Anticipated Movie?

"Avengers: Infinity War" will have plenty of Marvel heroes working together, and even that might not be enough to stop Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. It will be an encounter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlike any before it, and this gigantic clash is sure to have casualties.

That much is assured, especially with Marvel sticking close to the storyline in the comics. There's still a new "Avengers 4" coming in 2019, so fans can rest assured that some Marvel heroes will survive to face the next challenge, as CBR pointed out. For some of them, though, this could be their last appearance on the big screen, perhaps permanently.

Facebook/Marvel "Avengers: Infinity War" unites the Marvel heroes in their desperate war to defend not only the world but the rest of the galaxy itself from Thanos, who is now collecting the powerful Infinity Stones.

One hero, or anti-hero, in this case, that's likely to be meeting their end will be Loki. He was seen to be offering the Tesseract to someone tall enough to be Thanos, and this sets him up for what could be the last opportunity for an unlikely self-sacrifice, as Gamespot noted.

Captain America (Chris Evans) is another one that might not live long enough to see Thanos defeated — a scenario that comic fans would know all too well. With Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) present, a heroic departure is one way Chris Evans can hang up the suit with satisfaction.

Unfortunately for fans who have followed the new Marvel movies from the beginning, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks to be among those about to go down fighting in "Avengers: Infinity War." The actor himself has noted that he's ready to put the suit down, and having Iron Man do one last heroic act is one way to put some impact in the movie.

The video below is Marvel Studios' big Super Bowl spot for "Avengers: Infinity War," which is coming out on April 27 to theaters everywhere.