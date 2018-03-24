Is Chris Evans Done Playing Captain America After 'Avengers 4'?

Chris Evans recently said that he has no plans putting on the Captain America suit after "Avengers 4" launches in theaters everywhere, which will be sometime in May 2019. The actor may not have to if some of the rumors about the upcoming movie prove to be right.

In a recent profile piece with the New York Times, Evans revealed that he has no future plans regarding the "Avengers" franchise or the role of Captain America itself. He expects to show up as needed during the planned reshoots this fall for the "Avengers 4" movie, but after that, he will be hanging up the Captain's suit that Marvel fans have come to know and love.

Facebook/Captain America/Marvel Chris Evans hinted in a recent profile interview that the time he will be leaving the role of Captain America behind him could be sooner than expected.

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," he said at the time.

Evans has been playing Captain America since 2011, the year that "Captain America: The First Avengers" launched Marvel's red, white and blue superhero in his solo big screen appearance as part of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It won't be the first time that Evans has hinted at putting down the suit and the shield to move on to other projects, as Syfy noted. The actor had already hinted to Esquire that there's "no more red-white-and-blue costume" in his foreseeable future and that the next two upcoming Avengers movie will be his last as Captain America.

It would be a statement that he would later take back in later interviews, with "Avengers 4" and the "Infinity War" arc coming up. There was also that one time that the actor declared he will be quitting acting after his role as "Captain America" ends, too.

"If I'm acting at all, it's going to be under Marvel contract, or I'm going to be directing," Evans said at the time.

"Avengers: Infinity War," still starring Chris Evans as Captain America, is coming out to theaters on May 28, 2018.