Avril Lavigne Releases Worship Song After 5-Year Hiatus, Near Death Experience

(Photo: Avril Lavigne) Avril Lavigne releases new single "Head Above Water," September 19, 2018.

Pop-rock pioneer of the 2000s, Avril Lavigne has re-emerged after a five-year hiatus with a powerful worship song that reveals her cry to God after encountering a near-death experience.

Lavigne has been battling Lyme disease since 2014, and her new single, "Head Above Water," reveals just how difficult that fight has been.

"God keep my head above water / Don't let me drown / It gets harder / I'll meet you there at the altar / As I fall down to my knees / Don't let me drown / Don't let me drown," she sings in the song's chorus.

The 33-year-old released a statement sharing the inspiration for "Head Above Water." In the announcement, she also revealed that she turned to God when she thought her life was reaching its end.

"One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed, 'God, please help to keep my head above the water.' In that moment, the songwriting of this album began," Lavigne said.

"Head Above Water" is the singers first release since her song "Fly" in 2015. Lavigne has been in the music industry for nearly two decades and although she started her career as a rebel skater girl, her new worship song shows her growth as an artist.

"So pull me up from down below / 'Cause I'm underneath the undertow / Come dry me off and hold me close / I need you now I need you most / God keep my head above water / Don't let me drown / It gets harder / I'll meet you there at the altar / As I fall down to my knees / Don't let me drown," her new song continues.

Back in 2015, ABC News reportedthat the Canadian singer described her Lyme disease diagnosis as "the worst time of her life."

"I feel bad because I haven't been able to say anything to the fans to let them know why I've been absent. I'm torn as I'm quite private. ... I'm not feeling well. I'm having some health issues. So please keep me in your prayers," Lavigne told a fan on Twitter when her battle began.

As previously published by The Christian Post, Lavigne was "Born into a devout Christian household and before her bad-girl image brought her mainstream success she sang in church choirs, local festivals, and county fairs.