Baking Up a Victory for Religious Freedom

Today, the Supreme Court issued a pro-liberty ruling (7-2) in favor of the First Amendment. The Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case was not about cake as much as it was about our Constitution. The clear majority held that: "The Commission's actions in this case violated the Free Exercise Clause [of the First Amendment]."

