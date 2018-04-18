Barbara Bush Dies: 6 Reactions From Franklin Graham, Joel Osteen, America's Former Presidents

(Photo: Facebook/Franklin Graham) Barbara Bush (C) during a visit to visited the Billy Graham Library and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in North Carolina in this undated photo. America's leading political and religious figures have come together to offer their condolences to the family of former first lady of the United States Barbara Bush, who died on Tuesday at the age of 92. Big-name preachers such as Joel Osteen and Franklin Graham, including former presidents and current First Lady Melania Trump, all hailed Bush's dedication, service to others, and commitment to family. Former President George H.W. Bush's website announced the news on Tuesday evening, noting that she leaves behind her husband of 73 years, including five children and their spouses, as well as 17 grandchildren. Barbara Bush's ailing health led to several hospitalizations in the past few years, and on Sunday the Office of George H.W. Bush revealed that she would not seek further medical treatment, instead choosing to live out her last days focusing on "comfort care." On the following pages are six reactions from major political and Christian figures on the passing of Barbara Bush, a lifetime Episcopalian.

1. Bush Family Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Mike Stone) Former United States President George W. Bush speaks at a program to launch his new book titled "41: A Portrait of My Father" at the George Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station, Texas, November 11, 2014. George W. Bush, the 43rd U.S. President and son of Barbara Bush, issued a statement on his website reflecting on some of his mother's greatest virtues. "My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions," he wrote. "To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes." Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida and second son of Barbara Bush, added on Facebook: "Columba and I join every member of the Bush family in offering our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for my Mom in recent days, and throughout her remarkable life. I'm exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush." He wrote: "Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days."

2. Melania Trump Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria) First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, February 4, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's wife, first lady Melania Trump, released a statement on the White House website saying that it is important both to mourn the loss, but also to celebrate the life and achievements of Barbara Bush. "Our hearts are with the Bush family as we celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Barbara Bush. Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else," Trump wrote. "Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family. She was a woman of strength and we will always remember her for her most important roles of wife, mother, and First Lady of the United States," the current first lady continued. "My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Bush family as we honor her legacy."

Expand | Collapse REUTERS/Kamil Kraczynski Former U.S. President Barack Obama voiced his concerns over Donald J. Trump's decision to demolish the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. 3. Barack Obama Barack Obama, the 44th U.S. President, who succeeded Barbara Bush's son at the White House, revealed that the former first lady had helped both him and his wife, Michelle. "Barbara Bush was the rock of a family dedicated to public service, and our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight," the Obamas said in a statement published on Twitter. "We'll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we're even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the America spirit," the statement continued. "She'll be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren — and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become 'points of light' in service to others."

4. Franklin Graham Expand | Collapse (Photo: Franklin Graham Facebook) Franklin Graham evangelistic event in Hanoi, Vietnam, photo posted on December 9, 2017. Franklin Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, who now serves as president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse, noted that the Bushes were close friends of his family. "My deepest condolences and prayers for President George H.W. Bush and the family as they have lost a dear wife, mother, grandmother, and much more. Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a class act," the evangelist wrote on Facebook. "The Bushes were close friends of my parents and our family. Here's a photo that is special to us from when they visited the Billy Graham Library and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association a few years ago," he added, linking to the photo in question. Graham said that he knows the Bush family "would appreciate all of our prayers during this time."

5. Joel Osteen Expand | Collapse Wikimedia Commons/RobertMWorsham Evangelist Joel Osteen preaching at the Lakewood Church on July 17, 2016. Joel Osteen, the senior pastor of Lakewood Church, one of the largest Christian megachurches in America, spoke of his admiration for Barbara Bush. "Victoria and I, along with our Lakewood family, honor the life and memory of our beloved former First Lady Barbara Bush. She was admired by all of us for her strength, grace, and unwavering faith," Osteen wrote on Twitter. The Texas-based preacher, who is also a best-selling author, continued: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to President Bush and the entire Bush family."

6. Washington National Cathedral Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Martin Künzel) Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on May 30, 2008. The Very Rev. Randolph 'Randy' Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, pointed out in his condolences to the Bush family that the entire nation is mourning the loss of the former first lady. "As a wife, mother and grandmother, she became in many ways a beloved matriarch to Americans from all walks of life, and she enriched the lives of everyone she touched with compassion, humor and graciousness," Hollerith wrote. The statement described: "Through her work on literacy, Mrs. Bush became among the brightest of the 'thousand points of light,' serving as an example in her husband's initiative to extend volunteerism and community engagement. She was a living example of faithfulness, both to her family and to the nation, always facing adversity with grace and courage. Her 73-year marriage to her beloved husband remains a shining example of lifelong love nurtured by selfless devotion and affection." Hollerith reminded readers that Barbara Bush was a "longtime friend" of the cathedral, having attended countless of services and state occasions.