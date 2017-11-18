'Batman' Rumor: Jake Gyllenhaal Might Replace Ben Affleck As The Dark Knight

Reuters/Fred Prouser Actor Jake Gyllenhaal poses at the premiere of his film ''Source Code'' in Hollywood, California March 28, 2011.

Ben Affleck's stint as the caped crusader could be cut short as new rumors suggest that Jake Gyllenhaal may once again be in contention for the role of Batman. Conflicting reports about Affleck's future as the dark knight appeared this week, and should the actor step down, there's nothing stopping Gyllenhaal from taking on the role.

The rumors surfaced just prior to the premiere of "Justice League," arguably the biggest DC Extended Universe film to date. This placed Affleck at the center of speculation as it appears no final decision will be announced as to not deter audiences from the launch of the superhero ensemble film.

Affleck previously indicated that he is uncertain about his future playing Batman. However, he also said that he is "contemplating" starring in "The Batman," a.k.a. the solo Batman movie that Matt Reeves is now attached to direct.

It was not long after director John Campea broke the rumor that Reeves has a Plan B as to who will play Batman/Bruce Wayne in the film. Now, Campea has revealed that Gyllenhaal is, in fact, the replacement actor although this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, it was reported that Gyllenhaal had a meeting with Reeves not too long ago. He later teased said the meeting on social media while awaiting responses from reps.

The actor previously auditioned for the role back during Christopher Nolan's stint in directing the franchise. Although Nolan ultimately cast Christian Bale to play Bruce Wayne instead, Gyllenhaal's sister Maggie later appeared in the sequel to Batman Begins, The Dark Knight. While this might be unrelated, it continues to feed speculation that Gyllenhaal is, in fact, the Batman fans never had.

Jake Gyllenhaal has proven himself to be a gifted performer over the years with roles in films such as "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time." His performance as Dastan can easily be substituted for Batman just by swapping out his Persian attire for a batsuit.

Of course, there is a chance that Affleck could reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the film. For now, at least, any prediction on the matter is fair game.