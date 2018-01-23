'Batman: The Enemy Within - Episode 4' Review Roundup

"Batman: The Enemy Within - What Ails You" is the fourth episode of the latest "Batman" story series by Telltale, and deals with one of the key origin stories for one of Batman's greatest villains. "What Ails You" follows the events that will eventually lead to a former friend turning into the Clown Prince of Crime, in a story of the Joker's descent into madness.

"What Ails You" will be Telltale's way of starting the year with a bang, by doing its own take on the Joker origin story. It all starts with Bruce Wayne's other identity being compromised after the Pact and the Agency set their plan in motion.

Telltale/Warner Bros./DC Comics Bruce Wayne's double life continues in "Batman: The Enemy Within's" fourth episode, "What Ails You."

"What's truly motivating Amanda Waller and the Agency? And perhaps most importantly, how will John Doe handle the truth about his buddy Bruce? With another showdown brewing, the clown prince of crime may finally earn his crown," the latter part of Telltale's synopsis outlined the conflict of this new episode.

Whatever went on with Telltale's plans for the story after the holidays, Destructoid's Chris Moyse felt that this episode has brought up too many storylines all at once, giving the episode a seven out of 10.

Moyse noted that, with only five episodes, the story has become oversaturated. He said that there were too many characters vying for screen time to make an emotional connection with the players. Moryse also went on to say that the occasional graphical glitches do not help their case, either.

IGN's Ryan Mccaffrey agrees with the score, if for a bunch of different reasons. According to his review, he thinks the game is doing good enough job tying up all the story plots, except for the main one. With too many people knowing that Bruce Wayne is Batman, Telltale games may have written themselves into a corner here, story-wise.

Otherwise, "Batman: The Enemy Within - What Ails You" is doing well enough on Metacritic, with a Metascore of 78 out of 100.

In the video below, Telltale teases the fourth episode of "Batman: The Enemy Within" called "What Ails You." Episode 4 is available starting Tuesday, Jan. 23, across all platforms.