'Battlefield' News: DICE Prepares New Trailer for 'Battlefield 2018'

DICE Apocalypse is the fourth and final expansion for "Battlefield 1" as DICE moves on to greener pastures.

It looks like DICE and EA are getting ready to reveal the newest entry in the "Battlefield" franchise as one of the senior employees in the company teases their work on the upcoming trailer.

"Battlefield 2018 reveal trailer is underway," writes Randy Evans, senior video and media director over at the company.

Information regarding the actual content and theme of the next "Battlefield" game have been very sparse, yet news regarding its existence and confirmation to be playable within the year are not.

Nearly a month ago, EA confirmed that a new "Battlefield" game would be released by October of this year and that it would take the place of "Anthem," which was originally scheduled to come out this year, as that title was pushed back to 2019.

In more recent news, the company announced that attendees to this year's EA Play event would have a chance to "play the next Battlefield experience" which, while oddly worded, hints at a playable and stable version of the next series entry.

The EA Play event is scheduled to take place in the second week of June. With the recent tweet from Evans regarding a trailer, fans should expect some more concrete information regarding the next major "Battlefield" within the next three months or so.

It also seems to be just about the right time for them to announce a new title as they recently just released Apocalypse, the fourth and final expansion to 2016's "Battlefield 1," the last entry in the franchise.

That being said, it does not mean the company was just idling by this past year. In 2017, they released the infamous "Star Wars: Battlefront II," a game that sparked discussion regarding the ethics behind loot box systems, microtransactions, and pay-to-win mechanics. Because of the backlash to "Battlefront II," it may be possible that EA will lighten up on the microtransactions this year.