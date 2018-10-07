Ben Affleck Breaks From Rehab to Visit Church With Jennifer Garner

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck took a break from rehab to attend church with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck was seen walking out of church last weekend in Pacific Palisades with Garner, their son, Samuel, and their two daughters, Violet and Seraphina. As seen in recent paparazzi photos taken by TMZ, the Batman actor seems to be responding well to treatment and is looking healthier than he has in recent months, when spotted out partying and buying large amounts of alcohol.

Five weeks ago, Garner staged an intervention for the father of her children by visiting his home with a Bible in hand. Following her visit, she personally drove Affleck into an inpatient rehab facility.

Photos of the actress show her walking into Affleck's house clutching a Bible and what looked to be a journal.

Affleck has reportedly been in the facility ever since and, according to the website, the location is a "state-of-the-art private-pay treatment program housed on 120 beautiful acres near the Malibu coastline."

The California native and Garner were wed in 2005, but announced their separation in a joint statement in 2015. In April, they filed for divorce but the Los Angeles Superior Court had postponed the couple's divorce proceedings because they hadn't yet filed their paperwork.

Following her lead role in the faith-based film "Miracles From Heaven," Garner has been seen attending church regularly with her children. Despite their separation, Affleck has also been in the past spotted going to church with Garner and their children from time-to-time.