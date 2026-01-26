Home News Bethel Church admits failures after Mike Winger's Shawn Bolz exposé reveals prophetic deception, sexual abuse

Quick Summary AI Summary Bethel Church admits failures following Mike Winger's exposé on Shawn Bolz's alleged prophetic deception and sexual abuse.

Winger's investigation claims Bolz engaged in a decade-long pattern of sexual misconduct and fraudulent prophetic practices.

Bethel leadership finally acknowledges insufficient action and claims it has implemented new accountability measures. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

A nearly six-hour investigation released by Christian apologist Mike Winger sent shockwaves through charismatic Christian circles, raising allegations of deception, sexual misconduct and institutional failure centered on prophetic minister Shawn Bolz — and prompting a response from Bethel Church leadership.

In the video, “The Skeletons in Bethel’s Closet are Now Going to Speak,” Winger details what he describes as a decade-long pattern of fraudulent prophetic practices and sexually inappropriate behavior by Bolz, claims of which he said are backed up by interviews with former employees, ministry associates and insiders.

Winger also accused prominent church leaders of failing to warn congregants and the global Christian community after learning of allegations years earlier.

“This is cover-up culture,” he said. “The elites all knew about it. … I'm doing [this video] for the benefit and blessings of the Charismatic Church. I'm exposing a whole bunch of corruption inside the Charismatic Church. It has to be done.”

Winger’s investigation focuses first on Bolz’s public prophetic ministry, which for years drew large crowds through highly specific “words of knowledge,” including birth dates, addresses, family names and personal details, delivered as divine revelation.

According to Winger, former insiders alleged Bolz obtained such information through natural means, particularly social media, and then presented it as supernatural insight.

“I started to get birth dates and anniversary dates of strangers, grounding them in the knowledge that God knows them and cares about what they care about,” Bolz himself said in a 2016 interview cited by Winger. “I began to hear where people went to school and the types of careers they had, right, almost like it was information on their ‘about’ tab.”

Winger said the pattern intensified after 2013, coinciding with the widespread adoption of social media platforms. He described the practice as a deliberate strategy that allowed Bolz to deliver increasingly detailed prophetic words with minimal risk of being exposed.

Winger stressed that the description closely mirrored online research rather than prophetic revelation, adding: “Almost like he was reading them off of something like Facebook.”

More seriously, Winger said multiple former employees and associates accused Bolz of sexually inappropriate and abusive behavior spanning more than a decade.

“What these guys describe is sexually domineering behavior,” Winger said. “I would call it grooming. I think it qualifies as sexual deviancy that disqualifies a person from ministry. … it's sick and dark.”

According to Winger, witnesses described repeated incidents of Bolz's nudity in front of younger men and his self-gratification in front of subordinates, often during ministry travel in hotel rooms or vehicles.

“This is the pattern, ongoing, continual behavior in trapped conditions without consent,” Winger said. “Consent wouldn't make it OK; it would still be morally wrong. But it is different.”

Winger said some alleged victims described long-term psychological harm, including suicidal ideation and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“One of the men told me this led him to suicidal ideation and PTSD episodes,” Winger said.

Winger emphasized he interviewed witnesses separately and said their accounts corroborated one another across different time periods and locations.

A major portion of Winger’s investigation centers on the role of church leadership, particularly Bethel Church, a globally influential charismatic congregation in Redding, California, that platformed Bolz for years. He alleged that Bethel Church leadership was aware of sexual allegations against Bolz for years but failed to act publicly.

“Bethel leadership knew about this for nearly five years, at least,” Winger said.

He criticized what he described as a pattern of quiet distancing rather than public accountability, emphasizing that such an approach left congregants and ministry participants vulnerable.

“Discernment kills momentum,” Winger said.

In a Jan. 25 statement in response to Winger’s video, Bethel Church leadership publicly acknowledged failures in how it handled allegations involving Bolz, admitting the church did not act with sufficient clarity, urgency or transparency.

We take responsibility for the fact that we did not properly and fully bring discipline, closure, or clear and timely communication regarding the gravity of our concerns with Shawn Bolz,” the statement said.

“The truth is, we have hurt and scared people because we did not tell the truth enough, early enough, long enough, or loud enough, and this is a just criticism. Our hearts are grieved, and embarrassed.”

The statement was signed by senior leaders Bill Johnson, Kris Vallotton and Dann Farrelly, who said Bolz had been platformed to preach and prophesy at Bethel and with its teams on multiple occasions until 2019.

According to Vallotton, Bethel leaders first received allegations of sexual harassment in 2019 from a former member of Bolz’s team. He said subsequent conversations with three former team members corroborated the claims and revealed what he described as a problematic culture within Bolz’s ministry.

“We platformed him because we believed in him,” Vallotton said. “And when he failed, and failed to repent, it was our responsibility to tell people that we no longer trusted him in order to protect them. That was my decision to not communicate more widely, and my error in judgement.”

Bethel leaders also said they received evidence Bolz had used social media to obtain personal information presented as prophetic revelation.

“We believe that Shawn was not truthful in how he received his words of knowledge and prophetic words,” the statement said.

At the conclusion of the statement, Bethel leadership said it no longer endorses Bolz’s ministry and warned others to consider its position.

“We also acknowledge our belief that he engaged in sexually explicit and harassing behavior towards some members of his staff,” the statement said. “We do not condone his actions, or endorse his ministry. We strongly advise you to take our position into account if you choose to interact with his materials.”

Bethel leaders said the church has since implemented additional accountability measures, including a third-party Safe Church reporting system and expanded leadership oversight. The church invited anyone affected by Bolz’s prophetic words or alleged misconduct to seek support through counseling and pastoral care.

“I showed mercy in one area and not the other,” Johnson said in a separate message included in the statement. “And that seriously affected those who should not have been traumatized any more than they were.”

Johnson acknowledged that his reluctance to confront Bolz publicly delayed accountability and contributed to further harm.

“It was incredibly careless. I realize now that I contributed to their trauma, and I am deeply grieved by this and am sorry. Sometimes it is your action, and sometimes, your lack of action, that causes harm, and I know that I failed.”

In his video, Winger framed the Bolz case as emblematic of a wider problem within certain Charismatic movements, one he said rewards spectacle, suppresses discernment and minimizes accountability. Still, he stressed his goal was not to attack charismatic Christianity as a whole, but to call for reform.

“I'm doing this for the Charismatic Church. I love you guys. I believe in the gifts,” he said. “ I'm hoping to bring positive reform into the charismatic church. … please consider how to stop this stuff from happening again inside your own fellowships and to your own people, because it's not worth revival culture to victimize your own people and put them in front of fake prophets and tell them about fake healings and all this other stuff. It has to stop, and it has to stop now.”

Bolz was contacted for comment regarding the allegations raised in Winger’s investigation, but did not respond by time of publication.