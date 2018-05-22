(Screenshot: Facebook/Bible Answer Man) "Bible Answer Man" Hank Hanegraaff in a Facebook video published on February 13, 2018.

"Bible Answer Man" Hank Hanegraaff has said that there are two main reasons why Islam will soon eclipse Christianity as the world's dominant religion, and accused post-Christian cultures of playing a part in that development by embracing abortion and other practices.

Hanegraaff answered a question about the growth of Islam from a radio listener on Saturday by pointing out that while Christianity is still the world's largest religion, it's "in decline in terms of numbers.

"The reason for that is if you go to many previously Christian cultures, you'll find that the native populations are self-aborting. Birth control, abortions, euthanasia, same-sex sexuality, gender fluidity, transgenderism, all of these are core values that have replaced the Christian ethnic, and are leading to a rapid decline in the native population," he argued.

Islam is seeing the "exact opposite" happen, he positioned.

"In Islam, you have polygamy, where a Muslim can marry up to four women, and many more than that because it is easy to get a divorce. Having that many wives, you can have many children as well, and you can grow demographically," he added, warning that cultures that become Islamic demographically will also become Islamic politically.

The second major reason for the demographics change he identified as persecution Christians face in the world, sometimes in the form of genocide.

Hanegraaff argued that Islam is "advancing by the sword."

"You take over other cultures, and therefore you grow and advance, because many of those cultures you take over, their populace ends up becoming Islamic," he noted of how some hardline groups grow.

"In Islam you are given three choices: You surrender, or you face the sword, or you convert to Islam," the Bible Answer Man said.

He noted that Christians are being massacred in large numbers in the Middle East, such as at the hands of the Islamic State terror group and other terror factions, but also in other regions in the world.

"Christians are declining because they are being killed" in such places, he said.

Several international studies in recent years have noted that Islam is indeed the world's fastest growing religion, on course to outpace Christianity by the end of the century.

Pew Research released a report in March 2017 showing that because of high birth rates, Muslims will make up 10 percent of Europe's population by the year 2050. What is more, Muslims will outnumber Jewish people in the United States by 2050.

Pew also noted that the Christian death rate between 2010 and 2015 was 37 percent, while the Christian birth rate was 33 percent. The Muslim birth rate in the same time period, on the other hand, was 31 percent, while the death rate was 21 percent.

The research organization said that by 2060, the worldwide Christian and Muslim populations are expected to even out around the 32 percent mark, with Muslims surpassing Christians in the following decades.