Blac Chyna Inks Family Law Agreement With Rob Kardashian

(Photo: Instagram/BlacChyna) The Kardashian clan counter Blac Chyna's lawsuit over failure of "Rob & Chyna."

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have one less legal problem to worry about.

Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was filled with both laughter and drama as Kris Jenner dealt with Rob's legal woes with his ex, Chyna. As the episode unfolded, it was revealed that Rob finally resolved his legal negotiation with his former fiancée.

Kris told Khloe Kardashian that they are "done with the thing," noting Chyna is "gonna sign, whatever, the family law agreement." Although the rest of the family stayed silent about further details concerning the lawsuit, Kris did suggest that the subject was related to Rob's custody payments.

A day before the episode aired, Chyna was spotted having a luxurious dinner at a high-profile restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. The mother of two showed off her curves with a body-hugging red mini dress and thigh-high boots. She also took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her night out.

During her outing, the TV personality flaunted her $272,000 488 Ferrari Spider as well. Chyna, who appears to have an expensive taste when it comes to cars, owns the white supercar that boasts Forgiato wheels, which was installed at the Kardashian clan's favorite car shop Calabasas Luxury Motorcars. In addition to her Ferrari vehicle, Chyna owns a charcoal Bentley Bentayga and a pink Range Rover.

PEOPLE reported last month that the Kardashians have decided to challenge Chyna's lawsuit against them. Kris, Kim Kardashian and Rob's lawyers have filed a "demurrer" that asks for a dismissal of Chyna's lawsuit against them, in which Chyna accused the famous family of using their power and influence to stop E! from renewing Chyna's reality with Rob titled "Rob & Chyna."

Chyna is reportedly pitching a new reality show about her life to networks.