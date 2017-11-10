Black Friday 2017 News: Walmart Releases List of Games, Consoles to Go on Sale

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

While Black Friday 2017 is not expected to arrive earlier than two weeks from now, hardcore gamers already have an idea on what to expect that day as some gaming stores, including Walmart, have already revealed the list of gaming consoles and games that will go on sale.

According to reports, Walmart has already released its flyers for Black Friday, and it has confirmed that certain gaming consoles will, indeed, experience a price slash beginning Thanksgiving Day itself in the physical stores, while its online sale will take effect at 12:01 on Friday, November 24.

Although Walmart will be selling the Nintendo Switch for its original price, the retailer is offering the PlayStation 4 (1 TB) for $199 only, and the Xbox One (500 GB) for $189 only. Apart from offering gaming consoles at discounted price, certain gaming accessories such as controllers will be on sale, too. For instance, the PS4 Gran Turismo Sport VR Bundle (camera, headset, and game) will just carry a $299 price tag during the sale.

GameStop, on the other hand, has yet to release its Black Friday deals. However, the retailer is holding a pre-Black Friday sale beginning today, November 10, until November 12, Sunday. While the sale is exclusive to Elite Pro and Pro club members, there is no denying that it is already a good deal as, for instance, a bundle of Xbox One S 1 TB, "Rainbow Six Siege," "Assassin's Creed Origins," GameStop Gift Card, and game of a shopper's choice is offered at $349 only.

The gaming retailer also offers as much as 70 percent discount to numerous games, including "Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection," "Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection," "Borderlands: The Handsome Collection," "Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition," "Grand Theft Auto V," "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," ""Wolfenstein: New Order and Old Blood Double Pack," and many more.