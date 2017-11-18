Black Friday 2017: T-Mobile Starts Early Sale With 'Buy One, Get One' Offers

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A T-Mobile store sign is seen in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 4, 2015.

T-Mobile started their Black Friday sale a week early with a "buy one, get one" promo on select smartphones.

People should not let the phrase "select smartphones" throw them off because the list of devices eligible for the BOGO promo are some of the best and premium ones in the market.

Apple devices included in the promo are the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Meanwhile, the Android smartphones available for the Black Friday BOGO sale are the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, LG V30, LG G6, LG V30+, and LG V20.

Simply put, customers eligible for the promo can get a second unit of an equal or lesser price as long as that smartphone is included in the BOGO offer. For example, if a customer buys an iPhone 8, he can get a free iPhone 8 or an iPhone 7 since the latter costs less.

However, T-Mobile will allow customers who purchased an iPhone 8 to get a free iPhone 8 Plus but they have to pay an extra $100 to make up for the excess cost of the bigger device.

The BOGO offer is open to new and existing customers who purchased any of the select devices from T-Mobile or Costco.

It is also important to note that when purchasing a device with the BOGO offer, customers will be charged with the amount of two units during cash out. This is because the promo is provided on a rebate basis. After a successful purchase of the unit and the addition of a line of service, customers will need to use a promo code and enter their devices' IMEI numbers on T-Mobile's promo page.

Wait for the rebate to arrive via a prepaid MasterCard card within 6-8 weeks. The redemption process must be done within 30 days from the time of purchase.

Meanwhile, based on a credit check, customers can also apply for financing agreements. Without the credit check, customers would have to pay for the full price of the device upon cash out.

T-Mobile's BOGO promo started on Friday, Nov. 17, and will be available for a limited time. However, the company did not provide a specific date when the offer expires.