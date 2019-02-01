U.S. | Friday, February 01, 2019
Black History Month: 8 influential African-American Christian leaders

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his "I Have a Dream" speech on Aug. 28, 1963. | (Photo: The U.S. National Archives)

As the United States observes Black History Month, many are looking back in time to learn more about those who've shaped our nation.

The contributions of African-Americans to U.S. history are pervasive and include people from all walks of life who became soldiers, activists, inventors, athletes, scientists, entertainers, and a president.

Here's a list of eight notable African-American Christian leaders. They include a famed civil rights leader, a pioneering female preacher, and a past president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

