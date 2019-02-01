Black History Month: 8 influential African-American Christian leaders
As the United States observes Black History Month, many are looking back in time to learn more about those who've shaped our nation.
The contributions of African-Americans to U.S. history are pervasive and include people from all walks of life who became soldiers, activists, inventors, athletes, scientists, entertainers, and a president.
Here's a list of eight notable African-American Christian leaders. They include a famed civil rights leader, a pioneering female preacher, and a past president of the Southern Baptist Convention.