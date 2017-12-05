'Black Mirror' Season 4 News: Trailer for 'Quick and Primal' Episode, 'Metalhead,' Released

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Promotional image for 'Black Mirror'

Netflix has been releasing individual trailers for each episode of the upcoming fourth season of "Black Mirror," and the latest one is for "Metalhead."

Released with the description "Beware of Dogs," the black and white trailer shows Maxine Peake's character terrified of the animal. By the looks of it, the dog has killed others and is hunting her down as well. Creator Charlie Brooker has described the episode as fast-paced.

"It's a short technological nightmare playing out against... I don't want to say against the clock, but it's very quick and primal," Brooker told Radio Times.

So far, trailers for five out of six episodes have been released online. Earlier this month, the trailer for "Hang the DJ" was published on the streaming service's YouTube channel. Based on the short clip, it seems like this episode is going to be more upbeat. Brooker has called the episode "playful," with the technology showcased in it something like a "Spotify for relationships."

Prior to that, the trailers for "Black Museum," "Crocodile," and "Arkangel" were released. "Black Museum" is an episode with many short stories, while "Crocodile" is about trying to recover lost memories. "Arkangel," on the other hand, tells the story of an overprotective mother who installs a surveillance software into her daughter's brain. Her daughter had disappeared in their hometown for a while, which scared her into the decision. The episode was directed by Jodie Foster.

Brooker previously teased that season 4 would feature "different tones" as opposed to the usual dark and bleak storylines. They first explored this with the season 3 episode, "San Junipero," and the reception to that episode drove them to incorporate livelier themes.

With five trailers out, fans are only expecting the one for "USS Callister," which screams bold colors and seems to be inspired by "Star Trek."

"Black Mirror" season 4 will be released later this year on Netflix.