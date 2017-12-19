Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional image for 'Black Panther'

New promotional artworks have been released for Marvel's upcoming film, "Black Panther."

The eight artworks feature the characters from the superhero movie, with T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) mostly at the center of it all. His Dora Milaje, the all-female special forces tasked with guarding the king of Wakanda, is also included in some of the artworks, which feature a distinct art style.

"Black Panther" will follow T'Challa, who is now king of Wakanda after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" claimed the life of his father, T'Chaka. T'Challa will feel conflicted about keeping Wakanda a secret from the rest of the world, and two enemies will threaten to dismantle the kingdom.

Earlier this year, the official trailer for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was released. It features the vast technologies of Wakanda, a country more advanced than any other. T'Challa's enemies, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), were also previewed in the trailer. Killmonger will team up with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who was first introduced in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Klaue wants Wakanda's vibranium, and he will have Killmonger to help him get it.

M'Baku, on the other hand, is the leader of a sect within Wakanda. Their group does not believe Wakanda should have relations with other countries. They disapproved of T'Chaka's decision to attend a U.N. event, seen in "Civil War," and they will not agree with T'Challa should he choose to follow in his father's footsteps.

A recently released TV spot, though, shows that T'Challa will decide to have relations with the outside world. The clip also boasts some action, Wakanda's technology, cool cars, and T'Challa's working relationship with his Dora Milaje.

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Dora Milaje member Nakia, spoke to Vogue earlier this month and called the movie "brave for an action film." Nakia also happens to be T'Challa's former lover.

"Black Panther" will hit U.S. theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.