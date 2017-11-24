'blackish' Spin-off 'grown-ish' Pays Tribute to 'The Breakfast Club' in New Video

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'grown-ish'

Freeform has released a new promo video for "grown-ish," the upcoming spin-off to ABC's "black-ish."

The video opens with Zoey (Yara Shahidi), along with some friends and classmates, sitting in a room. Zoey begins to whistle the tune, "Colonel Bogey March," which was first made famous in the 1957 film "The Bridge on the River Kwai." As Zoey continues to whistle, the rest of the teens in the room join her, with some putting their spin on the tune.

The scene itself, however, seems to be an homage to "The Breakfast Club," which showed students whistling the same composition while in detention. It is unclear whether Zoey and her friends are also in detention, though Dean Parker (Chris Parnell) looks through the glass at the end to see what the students are up to.

The network previously released a promo video showing Zoey adjusting to the college life and her parents adjusting to life without her. The move seems to have a more significant impact on her father Dre (Anthony Anderson) more than anyone else.

The first season will consist of 13 episodes and will premiere with a one-hour special next year. As previously reported, "grown-ish" will be part of Freeform's Wednesday night comedy schedule, which also includes The Lonely Island's "Alone Together." Freeform president Tom Ascheim explained the network's dedication to youth culture.

"At Freeform, we are committed to our audience; and this past year, we refined our programming strategy to be a destination for trendsetting originals that champion youth culture," Ascheim said.

Apart from Shahidi and Parnell, the series also stars Trevor Jackson as Aaron, Emily Arlook as Nomi Segal, Francia Raisa as Ana, Jordan Buhat as Vivek, and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy. Chloe and Halle Bailey are set to recur as twin sisters Sky and Jazz.

"grown-ish" season 1 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.