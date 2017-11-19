Blake Shelton Reveals He Loves Gwen Stefani With No Make-Up On

Reuters/Joshua Roberts The musical couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shares a kiss.

People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017 Blake Shelton recently revealed that he loves his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, make-up free.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old country superstar revealed that he likes seeing Gwen Stefani with no make-up on. "My favorite thing to see on her — and I don't mean this to sound cheesy — is no makeup on whatsoever," he said.

Unfortunately for the fans, people don't get to see much of Gwen's bare face and are more accustomed to seeing her with her trademark red lips and winged cat eye look. But according to Blake, his 48-year-old lover does not age. "She's literally ageless. It's unbelievable," Blake added.

"When she gets fixed up, she's beautiful. There is no question about it. Her red lips are her signature and so that's why it got written into the song," Shelton explained. "But the Gwen that nobody gets to see is the one that you all should see," he continued.

Blake further complimented his girlfriend that despite being a mother of three boys, Gwen still looks as if she's 25 and that he doesn't know what kind of genetics God has given her.

While the country star may be showering his girlfriend with praises, Gwen, for her part, has also been sending a lot of love, telling People that Blake is perfect for the "Sexiest Man Alive" title, seeing as he is sexy because he is funny and has a sense of humor.

Just recently, Blake appeared on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," and there, he joked about how he is the sex symbol now in his relationship with Gwen since he has now been added to a list which includes the likes of Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. He reiterates that his naming as the "Sexiest Man Alive" is a humbling experience for Gwen.