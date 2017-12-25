Facebook/NBCBlindspot Promotional image for 'Blindspot'

"Blindspot" season 3 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans can expect to know more about the Berlin story, as well as the death of Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) daughter by Weller's (Sullivan Stapleton) hands.

The midseason finale revealed a huge twist: Weller admitted that he killed Jane's daughter. He had been trying to build up the courage to tell her the truth all this time, but it was difficult for him to come clean. Now that he has, fans are going to see the repercussions in the midseason premiere.

"She's not going to be happy about it, I can tell you that much," executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly. "The story is a painful one for Weller, but it will be hard for Jane to get over the betrayal, [especially] that he didn't tell her sooner."

Gero also revealed that a significant chunk of the premiere episode will be devoted to that story, so fans can expect some scenes from the past to surface.

"We dedicated a quarter of the next episode to this backstory. Weller will lay it all out for Jane and us and we'll show a bunch of flashbacks to really let everyone in on what happened in Berlin finally," he previewed.

As if that is not enough, Gero also teased to TVLine that the winter premiere will be a huge episode, much like the one when Borden (Ukweli Roach) was revealed to be the FBI mole. "Our next episode is one of our biggest and most satisfying ever," he said.

As for why Roman (Luke Mitchell) decided to keep Weller's secret from Jane, Gero explained that Roman still requires Weller's services. And, the best way to do that is to have this secret over him and keep it for as long as possible. However, what Roman does not know is that Weller already told Jane the truth.

"Blindspot" season 3 returns on Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC./