Smartphone maker BLU has announced its upcoming device, the Vivo X, which will sport a total of four cameras along with other hefty specifications and will initially cost below $250.

The Vivo X maker, BLU Products, is especially known for introducing cheaper smartphone options, but there is normally an impression that to reach an extremely low price tag would mean to compromise on some specs. However, it seems that was something the creators of the Vivo X did not do.

To hear that a smartphone has a dual-lens setup at the rear, nowadays, is pretty common. However, BLU raised the bar higher by having that feature both in the back and the front sides of its Vivo X. It is also important to note that the company gave huge importance to the selfie camera, and the device's front sensors was actually built with Sony IMX376 that provides high resolution technology.

The cameras for good quality selfies have a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture while the other one is an 8 MP wide angle lens. With these, users can capture photos with various effects, such as depth of field, bokeh, and panoramic shots. There is also a flash placed in the front to help when capturing photos in low light environments.

The Vivo X's main camera on the rear is a combination of 13 MP and 5 MP lenses that also support capturing videos in slow motion as one of its features.

While it does not have the trendy edge-to-edge display, it has a 6.0-inch HD+ screen in 1,440 x 720 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, which hints that users will still have a big viewing space.

"In choosing the resolution the HD+ quality is balanced perfectly with customer preference for longer battery life as opposed to higher resolution displays which had minimal user experience improvement but much higher battery usage," BLU Products said in a press release.

Speaking of battery life, the upcoming handset has a 4,010 mAh battery. While BLU promised that it also supports fast charging, the device can be recharged to 100 percent capacity in around two hours.

Not having a Qualcomm processing chip might have helped in maintaining a lower price. However, the Vivo X's 64-bit MediaTek Helio P25 chipset does not seem underwhelming too. It runs with eight cores and is clocked at 2.6 GHz. The device will also have an ample 4 GB random access memory and a 64 GB internal storage with options to add more expanded memory.

The BLU Vivo X is yet to hit the shelves on Tuesday, Feb. 27. However, it is already available for pre-order via Amazon.com for $249.99 instead of its regular price of $299.99.