Boston Celtics Roster, Injury News 2017: Marcus Morris to Miss Extended Time With Left Knee Injury

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is going to be sidelined for an extended period of time as he continues to deal with a lingering left knee injury.

The Vertical's Shams Charania was the first to report the news. It has been described as a "nagging" knee injury so it might not be serious.

Charania didn't mention the timeline for the forward's return, but the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach has reported that Morris told him he might be out for a couple of weeks.

Morris missed the first two weeks of the 2017 season because of the knee injury. He has been in and out of the lineup since he returned because the Celtics would often sit him out in back-to-back games.

The Celtics will likely keep him on the bench until he's fully healthy this time.

"The Celtics are never going to take chances with injuries, and that could mean Morris could be out for a very long time. Given how difficult it was for Morris to stay in the lineup in the first third of the season, they are not going to play that game anymore," Joshua Bateman said in his column for Hardwood Houdini.

"They are going to make sure they figure out what exactly is nagging Morris' knee so that they can only put him back in the lineup when there is no chance of bringing the problem back," he added.

The Celtics acquired Morris back in July when they shipped Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons to create salary cap room to sign All-Star forward Gordon Hayward.

Morris is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in over 24 minutes per game. He is shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.4 percent from the free-throw line. The seventh-year pro has appeared in 16 games this season for the Celtics.