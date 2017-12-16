Boston Red Sox MLB Roster Rumors: Team Is Looking to Sign Both J.D. Martinez & Eric Hosmer

(Photo: Reuters/Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports) Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) hits a walk off RBI single against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field, Sept. 24, 2017.

The Boston Red Sox have been patient so far this offseason while their fierce rivals, the New York Yankees, made arguably the biggest move of the winter by acquiring National League most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

However, it seems the Red Sox are about to swing for the fences because they are going after two of the top sluggers on the free-agent market.

According to the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman, the Red Sox's goal is to sign both outfielder J.D. Martinez and first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Signing Martinez and Hosmer would be a huge move for the Red Sox, but it's not going to be easy. They would need to find a way to fit both of them on the roster, and several observers have already speculated that they might have to move first baseman/designated hitter Hanley Ramirez to save money.

Martinez is expected to command a multi-year deal in the $200–$300 million range, while many believe Hosmer will get a contract in excess of $150 million.

It's interesting to note that both players are represented by super-agent Scott Boras, so the team will have to negotiate with him if they want to sign the two sluggers.

"The difference is that there is one representative that controls a lot of players that we have interest, and generally takes a long time to make decisions," Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said during an interview with WEEI on Wednesday.

"You have to decide as an organization, not just us but other people, how you weigh waiting versus acting more quickly. We have a lot of conversations in those type of things. We go back and forth, gathering as much information as we can so we can make the best decisions possible and hopefully make the right one," he continued.