Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce News: What Fans Can Expect of the Former Couple in the Big Screen

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce last year, the former power couple continues to do what they do best — making good movies.

Jolie serves as the producer for the upcoming animated film "The Breadwinner," which hits the theaters this Friday. It tells the story of a young girl named Parvana as she struggles to support her family with her home Afghanistan under the Taliban rule.

Nora Twomey, the film's director, admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she was a bit intimidated when she first learned that Jolie is boarding the project.

It was initially daunting, I guess quite scary. Working with Angeline Jolie was flying through the airport in the morning and looking at pictures of Angelina Jolie on a newsstands and then going into a meeting with her.

Jolie also recently spoke at the UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference in Vancouver, addressing the wave of sexual abuse allegations that recently hit Hollywood. The "Maleficent" actress herself came forward as one of the many victims of Harvey Weinstein.

Sexual violence is everywhere — in the industry where I work, in business, in universities, in politics, in the military, and across the world.

The Oscar-winning actress hopes that sexual violence will be recognized as a weapon to achieve women's equality and full human rights.

It is cheaper than a bullet, and it has lasting consequences that unfold with sickening predictability that make it so cruelly effective. This is rape and assault designed to torture, to terrorize, to force people to flee, and to humiliate them.

Pitt, on the other hand, is reportedly being considered to be part of esteemed director Quentin Tarantino's penultimate film about the murders committed by serial killer Charles Manson.

He is allegedly in the running for a major role in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise also among the contenders. Margot Robbie is expected to play the role of one of Manson's victims, Sharon Tate.

Pitt's production company Plan B has also recently acquired the rights to "Landscape with Invisible Hand," a science fiction movie based on M.T. Anderson's alien invasion novel.

The film is set in a near-future where an alien species known as the Vuvv has conquered the planet and sees the collapse of the job market and global economy that led a teen couple to make a reality show out of their dating life for aliens to tune into as a way to make money.