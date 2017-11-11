'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoilers: The Vulture Threatens to Take Something Important From Jake and Amy

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Promotional image for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

The upcoming episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will see the return of the Vulture (guest star Dean Winters).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Venue," states that the Vulture will reappear and threaten to take something significant from Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero). While the synopsis does not go into much detail about what that important thing is, based on the episode's title, it seems that the newly engaged Jake and Amy are looking for a wedding venue, and the Vulture will be there to try and take it from them.

Elsewhere, Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) will team up to search for Sergeant Peanut Butter, the NYPD horse that was kidnapped. Finally, Terry (Terry Crews) will be worried about his image, and Holt (Andre Braugher) will dare him to be less concerned about the way he looks.

After that, the seventh episode of season 5 will find Jake and Amy spending Thanksgiving with both their parents. Of course, like most family gatherings, things will not go as planned. Executive producer Dan Goor teased the episode to Entertainment Weekly, which also published exclusive stills from "Two Turkeys."

"Jake is excited to have a big family Thanksgiving this year, and his main goal is to witness an awkward-but-good Dad Hug between his dad and Amy's. Also, Charles' 'Tommy Gobbler' turkey costume makes a big comeback," Goor previewed.

In the previous episode, titled "Bad Beat," Jake and Terry tried to take down a criminal by going undercover in a gambling ring. This required Jake to be good at poker. With Holt's help, he managed to get invited into the illegal ring. However, the entire ordeal caused Holt's gambling addiction to resurface.

The criminal eventually found out Holt was a cop and kidnapped him. While on their way to Atlantic City, Holt encouraged the criminal to answer a phone call from Jake and assure the other that everything was okay. Jake, who figured out Holt's tell, managed to track him down and stopped the criminal with Terry's help.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.