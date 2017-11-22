BTS Fan Chants Fill the 2017 AMAs During the K-pop Group's Performance

BTS The seven-member group recently performed their hit single "DNA" at the 2017 American Music Awards.

K-pop has taken over the 2017 AMAs, but little did everyone know what really went down inside the Microsoft Theater.

BTS is no doubt one of the most popular K-pop artists in the world right now. The seven-member group boasts an incredible following worldwide and was, in fact, the most retweeted music artist in 2016 earning them the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The group was even present to accept their award, and interestingly, the group was invited by the organizers after an online campaign. And now, the incredible support that the BTS ARMY had extended all the way to the 2017 American Music Awards.

The Korean global sensation wowed audiences when they took to the stage to perform their hit single "DNA." While it may have been obvious that the group, despite performing in the Korean language, was well accepted by audience, what people didn't see or hear on their TV screens was how the BTS ARMY fans filled the entire venue with their incredible fan chant.

When BTS began their performance, the theater was quickly flooded by the screaming of fans who were chanting the names of the group's members. And this chanting went on towards the end of the k-pop group's performance. This phenomenon is called a "fan chant" and in South Korea, fans use this to support their favorite artists while performing on television or in concert. It has been said that the louder the fan chant, the more popular the artist and BTS's popularity was undeniable during the 2017 AMAs.

During fan chants, the names of the members are often emphasized along with some of the English lyrics. Often times, fan chants are made by the record label of the artists, but there are also instances where fans themselves make the chants.

In South Korea, fan chants are often encouraged and are deemed as audience participation of sorts, and now, the US has finally had a taste of what fan chants are.