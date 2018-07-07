Buy Cheap or Buy American?

Dear Chuck,

I've been wondering lately what the balance is between being a good citizen and a good steward. I want to be a good citizen and buy American-made products. But I also want to be a good steward and find the lowest cost for products. Does "buying American" really matter in today's economy?

Patriotic Steward

Does Buying American-Made Make You a Better Steward?

If all your purchases are American-made but you don't provide for your family, give, save, or invest, then you are not a good steward. Stewardship means surrendering your finances to God and recognizing yourself as a manager, not owner of all you have. It's part of your identity, not just your behavior.

Stewardship is not ordering your finances in a way that you can spend whatever you want. It's ordering your life in such a way that God can spend you however He wants.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/does-buying-american-really-matter.html