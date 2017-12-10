California Fire Updates: Thomas Fire Advances to Coastal Towns Near Santa Barbara

REUTERS/Gene Blevins Firefighters attack the Thomas Fire's north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai, California, U.S., December 9, 2017.

More than a week after it first raged, the so-called Thomas Fire has now advanced to the coastal towns near Santa Barbara, California.

As of Sunday morning, December 10, the Thomas Fire has already advanced to the coastal towns near Santa Barbara, and authorities have ordered residents in parts of Carpinteria and Montecito to evacuate.

According to reports, Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire to hit southern California recently, has by far burned almost 155,000 acres of land, or almost the size of Chicago. The fire started last Dec. 2 and was followed by six other large and a few other small fires on Dec. 4.

The fires are said to have spread rapidly due to extreme weather, including low humidity and parched ground, prompting authorities to issue a purple alert, the highest level warning that means extremely critical fire weather.

Apart from destroying structures, forcing people to leave their homes, and killing wildlife, the fires have also caused unhealthy air for a large part of southern California. According to the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, air is especially bad in the Ojai Valley as it even reaches hazardous levels at times.

With the unhealthy air also affecting parts of greater Los Angeles, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has advised the public to stay away from vigorous activities outdoor.

Meanwhile, after surveying the damage in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles recently, California governor Jerry Brown has said that wildfires are the new norm in California. According to Brown, wildfires may now devastate in California on a yearly basis, and there is a good chance that firefighters will still not be able to contain the fires by Christmas.

"We're facing a new reality in this state, where fires threaten people's lives, their properties, their neighbourhoods, and of course billions and billions of dollars. With climate change, some scientists are saying southern California is literally burning up," Brown said last Saturday, Dec. 9.