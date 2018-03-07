'Call of Duty' News: Listings for 'Black Ops 4' Merchandise Appears Online

Activision The last "Call of Duty" game that Treyarch developed was 2015's "Black Ops III."

There have been countless rumors that this year's next big "Call of Duty" game will be a sequel to the popular Black Ops subseries, but Activision has yet to confirm anything as of now. Well, more information has just come out that further solidifies these rumors as listings for "Black Ops 4" merchandise have started to appear online.

A report by CharlieIntel, a website dedicated to the "Call of Duty" franchise, showcases images from a GameStop product database that has new listings related to "Call of Duty Black Ops 4" merchandise. The listings include items such as lanyards and t-shirts of various colors and designs.

Rumors regarding a potential "Black Ops 4" first began to surface in early February when Marcus Sellars publicly leaked that 2018's iteration of "Call of Duty" would be "Black Ops 4" and that it would be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. He also states that the game will take place in modern times and is "boots on the ground."

While leaks in general are fairly unreliable sources, the information gained momentum when Activision announced that Treyarch will be developing this year's "Call of Duty" title. For those that do not know, Treyarch created and later expanded the Black Ops subseries of games, first releasing "Call of Duty: Black Ops" in 2010. Since then, every time Treyarch worked with Activision on a new project, it was always a part of the Black Ops franchise.

Activision has yet to formally announce or confirm anything regarding this year's "Call of Duty" title, perhaps waiting for the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June to make a formal announcement.

In 2017, the company, along with the help of Sledgehammer Games, released "Call of Duty: WWII," which brought the series back in time just like the original games. A commercial success, the game reportedly made over a billion dollars in worldwide sales and was the number 1 game in North America based on revenue.