'Call of Duty' Rumor: Black Ops 4 to Come Out This Year

New rumors have come out that the next "Call of Duty" in 2018 will be "Black Ops 4." In addition to that, he claims that the latest entry in the "Black Ops" series is being developed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and, surprisingly enough, the Nintendo Switch.

Marcus Sellars is an industry insider who has history of leaking out information early with some semblance of accuracy. In his Tweet regarding the "Black Ops 4" leak, he talks about how, unlike the most recent entries in the series, this game will take place during modern times.

"COD 2018 is Black Ops 4 and is coming to PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch. It is set in the modern times and is boots on the ground," he writes.

He also goes into detail regarding the rumored Switch port of the game, talking about how it will support motion controls and is being developed by a company that has experience with working on the "Call of Duty" franchise.

"The Switch version will support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familar [sic] with COD games."

Sellars has some accuracy with his leaks, having predicted the "Dark Souls" remaster some time ago along with how it would have a port for the Switch.

There has been no confirmation from either Treyarch or Activision regarding this rumor, though it does make sense that they would stay silent on the matter as "Call of Duty: WWII," the latest entry in the franchise, just came out in November and is still being actively played.

It is also no surprise if the next "Call of Duty" does come to the Switch given how popular the device is. It has become the fastest-growing Nintendo console in the United States and has already proven to be a competent device to play shooters in with the release of "DOOM" on the portable platform.

As it stands, this is still a rumor, if not a somewhat viable one, and the only thing anyone can do is wait for an official statement to be announced. However, with "Call of Duty: WWII" still being fairly new, do not expect anything any time soon.