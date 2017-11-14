'Call of Duty: WWII' Continues Dominance on Second Week at UK Charts' Top Spot

Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty WWII' is now available worldwide

"Call of Duty: WWII" is continuing its dominance in the U.K. charts as the no. 1 best-selling game for two weeks in a row.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is the newest main title release for the popular first-person shooter franchise. Developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, it was just released on Nov. 3.

The WWII-themed game continues to dominate one of the largest gaming markets -- the United Kingdom. In fact, according to the GFK Chart-Track, "Call of Duty: WWII's" sales records made it "the highest selling second week for a title of not only this year, but 2016 as well."

Despite "Call of Duty: WWII's" continuing lead in the charts, the game experienced a 43 percent drop in its sales. However, as GamesIndustry.biz noted, it is still performing very well for a triple-A title.

Even though "Call of Duty: WWII" has not yet surpassed "Black Ops III" in terms of performance, it is important to note that the number of sold digital copies is not yet available, which means the chart trackers' results were based on the physical copies sold. In fact, GamesIndustry went on to conclude that the WWII-themed video game is probably "the most successful game in the franchise during this generation" based on the rising number of people downloading the game in the U.K.

Below "Call of Duty: WWII," there were minor shuffles in the chart. "FIFA 18" took over the second place and moved "Assassin's Creed: Origins" not too far behind in the third spot.

Meanwhile, some of this week's newcomers were able to make it into the top 5. "Need for Speed: Payback" landed at no. 4 but still saw an underwhelming launch week compared to its predecessor 2015 title that reportedly sold around 50 percent better. At the same time, Sega's "Sonic Forces" was released on Nov. 7 worldwide and now completes the top 5.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.