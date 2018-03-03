Can You Hear God's Voice?

A Washington Post writer once said that evangelicals are "poor, ignorant and easy to command." Well, at least he didn't say we were mentally ill. Until now that is. On a recent segment of "The View," Joy Behar took aim at Mike Pence's belief that God speaks to him. Responding to a comment by another host, Behar said, "It's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another when Jesus talks to you. That's a mental illness if I'm not correct. Hearing voices."

That's a sign of how ignorant elites truly are about beliefs and practices common to something like two billion Christians.

I actually find it surprising that Behar, who claims to be Catholic, hasn't found time in her 25 years to learn a little more about prayer.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/yes-christians-do-hear-gods-voice.html