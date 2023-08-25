Carlos Santana retracts apology for saying 'a woman is a woman and a man is a man'

Legendary rock musician Carlos Santana has deleted an apology he posted on social media after declaring at a recent concert that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman.” Santana is the latest celebrity to come under fire for refuting trans ideology.

Santana, the lead singer of the band Santana, told an audience gathered to hear him perform at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last month. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you knew who you are and what you are,” he said.

“Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things that you start believing that you could be something that … it sounds good, but you know it ain’t right,” he added. “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

At the same time, Santana insisted that “whatever you want to do in the closet, that’s your business,” adding, “I’m OK with that.” He concluded his remarks by illustrating his closeness with comedian Dave Chappelle, who has taken heat for agreeing with author J.K. Rowling’s proclamation that “gender is a fact.”

Santana prefaced his analysis by denouncing virtual reality and “alternative truth,” contending that “you’re either telling the truth or you’re lying your a-- off.” His thoughts on LGBT ideology attracted cheers and applause from the crowd.

However, criticism of his remarks prompted Santana to apologize for his comments on Facebook Thursday: “I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone that I offended.”

After reiterating his desire to “honor and respect all person’s beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not,” Santana added, “this is the planet of free will and we have all been given that gift.” He vowed to “pursue this goal to be happy and to have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

“It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence.”

On Friday morning, Santana deleted the apology from his Facebook page and posted a new statement, which reads: “the energy of consciousness generates its own kind.” He also proclaimed that “hate begets hate love begets love.” His original apology remains available for viewing at Billboard.

In addition to sharing his views on trans ideology at the concert, Santana told the audience “God loves you and believes in you.” After asserting that “You and I, we are worthy of His love,” he expressed confidence that “we are worthy of our own life that he gave us.” He also urged the audience not to subscribe to a “victim mentality.”

Santana is not the only rock star to come under fire for taking issue with trans ideology. Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS and Dee Snider of the rock band Twisted Sister have both spoken out against performing body-mutilating sex-change surgeries on children, including castration, hysterectomies and mastectomies. Stanley clarified his comments following the backlash and reiterated his support for “those struggling with their sexual identity.”

Snider sent out a tweet signaling his agreement with Stanley. Outrage over Snider’s suggestion that children with gender dysphoria should not rush into a life of puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries prompted the LGBT advocacy organization San Francisco Pride to pull Snider from the lineup of its annual Pride Parade & Celebration earlier this year.